Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 2 August , as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): This semiconductor company raised guidance again because its teams continue to execute and win market share. Shares have a consensus price target of 104.79.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 105 price target. The consensus target is at 90.50.

Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM): Craig Hallum raised its Hold rating to Buy from and boosted the price target to 110 from 70. The consensus target is at 77.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, and it also raised the price target to 76 from 75. The consensus target is at 74.93. 

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 45 price target compared with a 49.27 consensus target

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

