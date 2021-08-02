Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ADM $AIN $THRM $HIG $RIOT

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 2 August , as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): This semiconductor company raised guidance again because its teams continue to execute and win market share. Shares have a consensus price target of 104.79.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 105 price target. The consensus target is at 90.50.

Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM): Craig Hallum raised its Hold rating to Buy from and boosted the price target to 110 from 70. The consensus target is at 77.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, and it also raised the price target to 76 from 75. The consensus target is at 74.93.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 45 price target compared with a 49.27 consensus target

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!