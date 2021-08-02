Asia-Pacific Markets Extend Friday’s Reversal

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea
“Traders and Investors seeing China stocks buys” — Paul Ebeling
China’s shares rebound after worst month in 3 yrs
SKorean shares ended higher Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States.
Japan shares bounce back as upbeat earnings offset virus concerns
Australian stocks rose to a record close Monday, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay leading the charge after it agreed to a $29-B buyout by Square Inc in the country’s largest ever deal.
The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 1.3% higher at 7,491.4, after rising to 7,506.30 in intraday trading.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 2 Aug 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:59am EDT
|170.37
|+3.30
|+1.98%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:03am EDT
|311.37
|+3.48
|+1.13%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:03am EDT
|1,953.37
|+16.12
|+0.83%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|27,781.02
|+497.43
|+1.82%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:20am EDT
|26,195.94
|+234.91
|+0.90%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:17am EDT
|7,760.50
|+96.30
|+1.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:30am EDT
|3,223.04
|+20.72
|+0.65%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|1:29am EDT
|1,521.49
|-0.43
|-0.03%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:04am EDT
|6,086.93
|+16.89
|+0.28%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,446.31
|+176.08
|+2.81%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:15am EDT
|3,464.29
|+66.93
|+1.97%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|3:20am EDT
|52,925.66
|+338.82
|+0.64%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3:20am EDT
|1,489.08
|-5.52
|-0.37%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|29 Jul 2021
|503.85
|+9.54
|+1.93%
Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!