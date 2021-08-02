Asia-Pacific Markets Extend Friday’s Reversal

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

“Traders and Investors seeing China stocks buys” — Paul Ebeling

China’s shares rebound after worst month in 3 yrs

SKorean shares ended higher Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States.

Japan shares bounce back as upbeat earnings offset virus concerns

Australian stocks rose to a record close Monday, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay leading the charge after it agreed to a $29-B buyout by Square Inc in the country’s largest ever deal.

The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 1.3% higher at 7,491.4, after rising to 7,506.30 in intraday trading.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Aug 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:59am EDT 170.37 +3.30 +1.98% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:03am EDT 311.37 +3.48 +1.13% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:03am EDT 1,953.37 +16.12 +0.83% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 27,781.02 +497.43 +1.82% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:20am EDT 26,195.94 +234.91 +0.90% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,760.50 +96.30 +1.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:30am EDT 3,223.04 +20.72 +0.65% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,521.49 -0.43 -0.03% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:04am EDT 6,086.93 +16.89 +0.28% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,446.31 +176.08 +2.81% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:15am EDT 3,464.29 +66.93 +1.97% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 3:20am EDT 52,925.66 +338.82 +0.64% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3:20am EDT 1,489.08 -5.52 -0.37% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 29 Jul 2021 503.85 +9.54 +1.93%

