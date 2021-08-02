19 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Extend Friday’s Reversal

By Paul Ebeling

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong #SKorea

Traders and Investors seeing China stocks buys” — Paul Ebeling

China’s shares rebound after worst month in 3 yrs

SKorean shares ended higher Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States.

Japan shares bounce back as upbeat earnings offset virus concerns

Australian stocks rose to a record close Monday, with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay leading the charge after it agreed to a $29-B buyout by Square Inc in the country’s largest ever deal.

The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 1.3% higher at 7,491.4, after rising to 7,506.30 in intraday trading.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 2 Aug 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:59am EDT170.37+3.30+1.98%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:03am EDT311.37+3.48+1.13%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:03am EDT1,953.37+16.12+0.83%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT27,781.02+497.43+1.82%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:20am EDT26,195.94+234.91+0.90%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,760.50+96.30+1.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:30am EDT3,223.04+20.72+0.65%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,521.49-0.43-0.03%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:04am EDT6,086.93+16.89+0.28%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,446.31+176.08+2.81%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:15am EDT3,464.29+66.93+1.97%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex3:20am EDT52,925.66+338.82+0.64%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3:20am EDT1,489.08-5.52-0.37%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index29 Jul 2021503.85+9.54+1.93%

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleFearmongering is the Real Danger Not the CaseDemicvirus
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

