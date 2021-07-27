Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 27 July, as follows:

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY): This specialty retailer’s outlook remains strong and the stock is starting to regain momentum. Shares recently closed at 86.35 and have a consensus price target at 97.32.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT): Truist Securities started coverage on the donut giant with a Buy rating and a 25 price target. The stock reemerged in a recent IPO and has traded between 15.50 and 21.69 since the deal priced.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and lifted the price target to 200 from 160. The consensus target is at 171.60.

Southwest Airlines Inc. (NYSE:LUV): Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating on the airline, citing that the company continues to see revenue momentum build, with corporate demand in particular expected to accelerate this Fall. The analyst has a 66 price target, though the consensus target is at 69.46.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR): Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. After the company’s Q-2 results, the firm says it is increasingly confident in Whirlpool’s ability to realize improved profitability across its geographies, and the analyst raised the price target to 290 from 280. The consensus target is at 253.40

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!