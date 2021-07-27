Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$WFC

“When income investors look for companies paying big dividends, they are drawn to the Dividend Aristocrats”— Paul Ebeling

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is among the Top companies expected to hike their dividends this wk, and LTN along with the other Top Wall Street firms rate the stock a Buy with a 1yr price target at 66/share/ The stock finished at 45.01 Monday, within its 52 wk trading range of 20.76-4813.

The key support is at 44.81 and the Key resistance is at 47.90. Our long term indicators are Very Bullish across the board.

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9-T in assets and serves 33% of households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the US.

WFC provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our 4 reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo ranked #30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities it serves the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. Well Fargo is HQ’d in San Francisco, CA

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!