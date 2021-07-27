22.4 C
Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

By Paul Ebeling

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$WFC

“When income investors look for companies paying big dividends, they are drawn to the Dividend Aristocrats”— Paul Ebeling

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is among the Top companies expected to hike their dividends this wk, and LTN along with the other Top Wall Street firms rate the stock a Buy with a 1yr price target at 66/share/ The stock finished at 45.01 Monday, within its 52 wk trading range of 20.76-4813.

The key support is at 44.81 and the Key resistance is at 47.90. Our long term indicators are Very Bullish across the board.

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9-T in assets and serves 33% of households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the US.

WFC provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our 4 reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo ranked #30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities it serves the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. Well Fargo is HQ’d in San Francisco, CA

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

