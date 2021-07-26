Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AAL $KMX $DHR $DHI $MNST

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 26 July, as follows:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NYSE:AAL): Seaport Global Securities upgraded the venerable carrier’s stock from Neutral to Buy with a 27 price target. The consensus target price is at 18.85.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX): this is a way for investors to capitalize on surging auto values. Shares closed Friday at 134.84 and have a consensus price target at 144.30.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR): Goldman Sachs raised the price target on the Buy-rated shares to 320 from 280, while the consensus target is at 292.32.

DR Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI): Raymond James raised the homebuilder to Strong Buy from Outperform and has a 110 price target. The consensus price objective is 108.31.

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST): Citigroup upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 110 from 97. The consensus price objective is at 104.78.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!