Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? A Biopharma Breakout

$IMV

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) reversed Friday at 1.89 and thus garnered an early speculative call with a 1yr price target at 7.51/share

Monday Wells Fargo resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a 14 price target. There is no Street consensus.

The shares are trading Monday pre-marker at 2.43 or + 49% within their 52 wk trading range of 1.31-5.73.

Our Key indicator is Neutral with a bullish bias. Support is at 1.40 and the Key resistance is at 3.28.

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform.

The company’s lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck’s Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a 2nd-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients.

The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in Dartmouth, Canada.

