Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? A Biopharma Breakout

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$IMV

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) reversed Friday at 1.89 and thus garnered an early speculative call with a 1yr price target at 7.51/share

Monday Wells Fargo resumed coverage with an Overweight rating and a 14 price target. There is no Street consensus.

The shares are trading Monday pre-marker at 2.43 or + 49% within their 52 wk trading range of 1.31-5.73.

Our Key indicator is Neutral with a bullish bias. Support is at 1.40 and the Key resistance is at 3.28.

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform.

The company’s lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck’s Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a 2nd-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients.

The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in Y 2000 and is HQ’d in Dartmouth, Canada.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

