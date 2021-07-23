18.5 C
New York
Friday, July 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ABNB $AVNW $FL $PAYO $TXN

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 23 July, as follows:

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): BTIG Research upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 170 price target. That compares with the 172.50 consensus target.

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW): BRiley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 50 price target. The consensus price objective is at 51.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 70 price target. The consensus target is at 70.05.

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 13 price target. The consensus target is at 14.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 225 from 210. The stock closed at 183.91 Thursday, within its 52-wk range of 125.43 – 197.58. TXN has a consensus price target of 201.36

Have a happy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets Mixed
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com