Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 23 July, as follows:

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): BTIG Research upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 170 price target. That compares with the 172.50 consensus target.

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW): BRiley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 50 price target. The consensus price objective is at 51.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 70 price target. The consensus target is at 70.05.

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 13 price target. The consensus target is at 14.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN): BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to 225 from 210. The stock closed at 183.91 Thursday, within its 52-wk range of 125.43 – 197.58. TXN has a consensus price target of 201.36

Have a happy weekend, Keep the Faith!