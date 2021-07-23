Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? US Oil & Gas Exploration, Production and Marketing

#cash#bullish#buy

$SWN

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reversed on 19 July at 4.49 and confirmed on 22 July at 4.82 within its 52 wk trading rang of 2.18 – 5.85. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 8.17/share. The Street consensus is 6.08/share.

Key support is at 5.15 and the Key resistance is at 5.74, the sorck is very oversold in here.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of Nat Gas, Crude Oil, and NGLs in the United States.

SNW operates through 2 segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

As of 31 December 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia.

The company’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves.

Also it engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas.

Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in Y 1929 and is HQ’d in Spring, Texas.

