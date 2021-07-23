18.5 C
New York
Friday, July 23, 2021
spot_img
HomeHeffx Insights
Heffx InsightsInvestmentsPaul Ebeling

Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? US Oil & Gas Exploration, Production and Marketing

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$SWN

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reversed on 19 July at 4.49 and confirmed on 22 July at 4.82 within its 52 wk trading rang of 2.18 – 5.85. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 8.17/share. The Street consensus is 6.08/share.

Key support is at 5.15 and the Key resistance is at 5.74, the sorck is very oversold in here.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of Nat Gas, Crude Oil, and NGLs in the United States.

SNW operates through 2 segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

As of 31 December 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia.

The company’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves.

Also it engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas.

Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in Y 1929 and is HQ’d in Spring, Texas.

Have a heaalthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com