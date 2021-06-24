Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 24 June, as follows:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE): R5 Capital started the very popular retailer with a Buy rating and a 251 price target. The consensus target on Wall Street is at 239.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN): Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy from Outperform with an 18 price target Vs the 17.36 consensus, HBAN is 1 of our favorite regional banks and we concur with Raymond James Strong Buy rating, but our 1 yr price target is higher at 21/share.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Goldman Sachs moved the stock to the firm’s prestigious Conviction List of Top stocks to Buy. The Wall Street consensus target for the company is at 133.56.

Monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY): Berenberg started the stock with a Buy rating and a 280 price target. The consensus target is not available as the company was a recent very successful IPO.

United Rental, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Citigroup raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 350 price target Vs an inline Wall Street consensus target at 350.28.

