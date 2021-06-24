Crypto is the “Future of Money”

#crypto #money #bitcoin #ether

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have experienced a major sell-off perhaps due to China’s crackdown on it mining sector and it creation of its own digital currency, but do not dismiss the digital assets.

Around $400-B in value has been wiped from the total digital currency market since last Friday, when a major Bitcoin mining hub ordered miners to shut down operations.

It followed reports saying that the PBoC had a meeting with banks and gave instructions to freeze all payment channels supporting cryptocurrency trading.

Nevertheless, our data shows that there is more buying than selling in here.

Bitcoin experienced a volatile trading session Tuesday where it briefly dropped below 30,000 before bouncing back into positive territory.

Serious crypto investors this wk do not see a cause of concern and more a case of Yippee, here we go again, let’s buy this correction.

For many investors, experienced and less experienced, the new lower prices triggered by the selling, will be used as a Key buying opportunity.

Even those in China, which is a major market for Bitcoin and the wider crypto sector are finding ways to navigate their way around the system and Top-up their portfolios at the lower entry points.

Below are the Key factors that are driving the crypto market, as follows:

Inflation: There are legitimate and growing concerns about inflation as economies re-open and pent-up demand is unleashed by households, businesses and entire industries but is met with supply shortages.

Bitcoin is widely regarded as a shield against inflation mainly because of its limited supply, which is not influenced by its price.

Institutional support: There is growing investment from major institutional investors, bringing with them capital, expertise and reputational pull.

Regulation: Global financial watchdogs are increasingly looking into establishing a regulatory framework. Because take crypto seriously as a financial asset and a medium of exchange. Regulation would give more protection and, therefore more confidence, to both retail and institutional investors.

Demographics: Millennials the beneficiaries of the largest-ever generational transfer of wealth, predicted to be more than $60-T from baby boomers to millennials over the next 30 yrs, they have grown up on technology, and are digital natives. Cryptocurrencies are tech-driven.

Plus,, they are decentralized and not controlled by any financial institution which are largely viewed as outdated and untrusted by millennials.

Money: Savvy investors appreciate the inherent value of digital, borderless, global currencies for trade and commerce purposes in our increasingly digitalized economies in which businesses operate in more than 1 jurisdiction.

As such, cryptocurrencies are regarded as the Future of Money.

