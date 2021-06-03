16.3 C
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

$ALT $BIDU $DKS $HNST $PDFS

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 3 June, as follows:

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) HC Wainwright started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 35 price target. The consensus price objective is at 41.83.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 335 price target. The shares trade in a 52-wk trading range of 108.20 – 354.82. The consensus price target is at 314.54.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS): this company s is going from a stay at home” trade to a reopening trade and gaining momentum along the way. The stock has a consensus price target at 109.83.

Honest Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): BofA Securities started the Jessica Alba-backed, recently public company with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. There is no consensus target due to the recent IPO.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS): Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 22 price target. The consensus target is at 28, and the stock closed on Wednesday at 17.25.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

