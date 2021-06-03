Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 3 June, as follows:

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) HC Wainwright started coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a 35 price target. The consensus price objective is at 41.83.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): Daiwa Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 335 price target. The shares trade in a 52-wk trading range of 108.20 – 354.82. The consensus price target is at 314.54.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS): this company s is going from a stay at home” trade to a reopening trade and gaining momentum along the way. The stock has a consensus price target at 109.83.

Honest Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): BofA Securities started the Jessica Alba-backed, recently public company with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. There is no consensus target due to the recent IPO.

PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS): Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a 22 price target. The consensus target is at 28, and the stock closed on Wednesday at 17.25.

