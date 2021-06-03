EY and SAP Cloud Solutions

EY today announced a collaboration with SAP on the innovation of industry cloud solutions, including insurance, banking, life sciences and energy and resources, to help drive clients’ digital transformation. Insurance will be the first available to clients in late June 2021.

These EY solutions for SAP’s industry cloud combine EY experience and knowledge in these four industries with EY industry-specific IP and integrated technology solutions. Implemented by EY teams in collaboration with SAP, the new industry solutions will help clients address key business challenges, accelerate transformation, manage business disruption, and optimize time to value. Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, organizations can leverage the industry solutions in their SAP S/4HANA® Cloud implementations.

Tim Fuller, EY Global SAP Go-to-Market Leader, says:

“Collaborating with SAP on the development of industry solutions provides EY clients in these four sectors with the customized solutions, knowledge and guidance they need to innovate, and cost-effectively move their businesses forward. Integrating an industry-specific approach is essential to help organizations advance with today’s rapidly evolving market and prioritize their cloud journeys.”

The new industry solutions will help organizations adopt and implement SAP-supported solutions efficiently while managing costs. The solutions will help mitigate the risks of cost escalations for major IT system implementations that organizations can experience when adopting cloud technologies. Designed with the insights of these industries in mind, the new EY industry solutions will help clients across insurance, banking, life sciences and energy and resources, effectively integrate a cloud strategy for their SAP solutions.

Isabelle Santenac, EY Global Insurance Leader, says:

“Insurance solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform will be the first available to clients later in 2021. The EY insurance industry solutions will help provide ready-to-deploy assets, such as packaged financial reporting on SAP Analytics Cloud. The assets will help accelerate innovation and improvement of finance modernization in insurance. This collaboration will contribute to further expand the EY insurance digital platform, which offers access to the most advanced technologies in the insurance industry.”

Robert Cummings, Global Head of Financial Services, SAP, says:

“SAP’s industry cloud portfolio helps organizations focus on their digital transformation by using the tools, technologies and support catered to the needs of their specific markets. We’re excited to be working with EY to further support clients across the insurance industry, as they innovate and scale their business transformation efforts.”

For more information, visit ey.com/sap.