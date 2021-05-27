20.2 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 27 May, as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): WestPark Capital started the semiconductor giant with a Buy rating. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 48.42 – 99.23 and have a consensus price target at 105.76.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML): this provider of laser etching for micro circuitry is Key to unlocking the nanoscale chip world. The stock closed Wednesday at 665.77 and has a consensus price target at 747.50.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT): BRiley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 43 price target. The consensus target is at 44.50.

Teck Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:TECK): Deutsche Bank raised its Hold rating to Buy and raised the price target to 30. That compares with a 32.12 consensus figure and Wednesday’s close at 23.48.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCE): Canaccord Genuity started coverage with a Buy rating and a 35 price target. The consensus price objective is at 29.80 and the Wednesday closing price of 27/share.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

