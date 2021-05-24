Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday 24 May, as follows:

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T): UBS upgraded shares of the venerable communication company to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 35 from 32. The consensus target for the company that just made a massive move by merging WarnerMedia with Discovery is at 30.34.

Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH): Benchmark started coverage with a Buy rating and a 62 price target. The consensus price objective is at 47.63.

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET): Citigroup resumed coverage of the pipeline giant with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 12.69.

KAR Auction Inc. (NYSE:KAR): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform and also raised the target price to 26 from 15. The consensus target is 17.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO): this is a chance to buy the dip. Shares most recently closed at 63.05 and have a consensus price target of 83.40.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!