16.4 C
New York
Monday, May 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$T $DISH $ET $KAR $SIMO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday 24 May, as follows:

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T): UBS upgraded shares of the venerable communication company to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 35 from 32. The consensus target for the company that just made a massive move by merging WarnerMedia with Discovery is at 30.34.

Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH): Benchmark started coverage with a Buy rating and a 62 price target. The consensus price objective is at 47.63.

Energy Transfer L.P. (NYSE:ET): Citigroup resumed coverage of the pipeline giant with a Buy rating and a 14 price target. The consensus target is at 12.69.

KAR Auction Inc. (NYSE:KAR): BofA Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform and also raised the target price to 26 from 15. The consensus target is 17.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO): this is a chance to buy the dip. Shares most recently closed at 63.05 and have a consensus price target of 83.40.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleAsia-Pacific Markets, Key Indexes Up
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com