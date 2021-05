Asia-Pacific Markets, Key Indexes Up

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China stocks finished higher Monday, helped by gains in financial firms.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.4%, to close 5,155.59, while the Shanghai Composite Index firmed 0.3% at 3,497.28.

Japanese shares ended higher Monday, led by stocks sensitive to global economic growth.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.17% to close at 28,364.61, while the broader TOPIX finished up 0.44% at 1,913.04.

Australia shares muted, NZ flat

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 May 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 167.67 +0.73 +0.44% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 340.70 -1.76 -0.51% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:43am EDT 1,829.69 +5.82 +0.32% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,364.61 +46.78 +0.17% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,412.26 -46.18 -0.16% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:41am EDT 7,276.00 +10.70 +0.15% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,144.30 -12.12 -0.38% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:46am EDT 1,551.85 -0.59 -0.04% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,763.63 -9.49 -0.16% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,164.89 -34.36 -0.55% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,497.28 +10.73 +0.31% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:00am EDT 50,651.90 +111.42 +0.22% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,571.82 +9.65 +0.62% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 May 2021 453.52 +6.46 +1.45%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!