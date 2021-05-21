Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday 21 May, as follows:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG): UBS raised the popular restaurant chain’s stock to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to 1,700. The consensus target is at 1,721.19.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM): the turnaround now appears underway after a strong Q-1 that had analysts raising their earnings guidance. Shares recently closed at 103.09 and have a consensus price target of 121.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR): Deutsche Bank raised the industrial leader to Buy from Hold and also lifted the price target to 54. The consensus target is at 55.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS): Goldman Sachs raised the stock to Buy from Neutral and lowered the price target to 33. The consensus target is at 40.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG): Goldman Sachs raised its Neutral rating to Buy but lowered the price target to 290. The consensus target across Wall Street is at 292.12

