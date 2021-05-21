16.4 C
New York
Friday, May 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingTodays Trade Ideas

Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Paints, Coatings and Plastics Seeing Growing Demand

By Paul Ebeling

#cash #bullish #buy

$TROX

Tronox Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: TROX) broke out on 1 April at 19.32 and confirmed on 20 May at 22.53. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile buy recommendation with a 1yr price target of 35/share. The the consensus target is at 25.83.

The stock is trading at 22.64 within it 52 wk trading range of 6.15 – 23.86

The Key support is at 22.48 and the resistance through 24.67 is light, all of our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish long term.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations.

ts products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

The company’s products are used for the manufacture of paints, coatings, plastics, and paper, as well as various other applications.

Tronox Holdings plc is HQ’d in Stamford, Connecticut.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com