16.3 C
New York
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
spot_img
HomeInvestments
InvestmentsPaul EbelingStocks

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$LNT $ARNA $CASI $POOL $SNOW

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday 19 May, as follows:

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT): Mizuho upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 61. The consensus target is at 58.56.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 90 price target. That compares to a 98.07 Street consensus. 

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI): BTIG started coverage with a Buy rating and a 4 price target. The consensus is at 4.27.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 535 price target. The consensus price objective is at 441.71.

Snowflake Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOW): Rosenblatt raised its rating to Buy from Neutral and has a $285 price target. The consensus price objective is set higher at $296.77.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleIt is Time to Focus on the US Dollar’s Action
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com