Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday 19 May, as follows:

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT): Mizuho upgraded the shares to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 61. The consensus target is at 58.56.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 90 price target. That compares to a 98.07 Street consensus.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI): BTIG started coverage with a Buy rating and a 4 price target. The consensus is at 4.27.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL): Goldman Sachs started coverage with a Buy rating and a 535 price target. The consensus price objective is at 441.71.

Snowflake Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOW): Rosenblatt raised its rating to Buy from Neutral and has a $285 price target. The consensus price objective is set higher at $296.77.

