Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Pay Attention to SURF, the Options Market is Very Active

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) reversed on 17 May at 8.46. Thus, garnering an early Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 16.90/share

The consensus target is at 16.40, and the stock is trading pre-market Wednesday at 9.00/share with in its 52 wk trading range of 3.12 – 14.40.

The Key support is at 7.51, the Key resistance is at 10.50 and 2 of our 3 Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States.

The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

SURF also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813.

Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in Y 2014 and is HQ’d in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

