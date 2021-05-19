16.3 C
Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Pay Attention to SURF, the Options Market is Very Active

By Paul Ebeling

$SURF

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) reversed on 17 May at 8.46. Thus, garnering an early Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 16.90/share

The consensus target is at 16.40, and the stock is trading pre-market Wednesday at 9.00/share with in its 52 wk trading range of 3.12 – 14.40.

The Key support is at 7.51, the Key resistance is at 10.50 and 2 of our 3 Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States.

The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

SURF also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813.

Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in Y 2014 and is HQ’d in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

