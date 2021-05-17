14.5 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ALLO $ALTR $GE #GRWG $SNOW

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday 17 May, as follows:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO): BRiley Securities started coverage with a Buy rating and a 52 price target. The consensus target is at 49.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR): Goldman Sachs resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 68 price target. The consensus target is at 70.60.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE): Citigroup resumed coverage of the venerable industrial giant with a Buy rating and a 17 price target. The consensus target is at 14.53.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG): Roth Capital raised its Neutral rating to Buy and has a 55 price target. The consensus target is at 57.29.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): Goldman Sachs upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 275. The consensus target is at 298.50.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

