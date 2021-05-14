Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BKR $CLDT $CSCO $HAL $EYE

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday 14 May, as follows:

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE:BKR): Goldman Sachs started coverage of the oilfield services leader with a Buy rating and a 29 price target. The consensus price objective is at 27.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Stifel upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to 14.50. The consensus target is posted at 15.30.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): MKM Partners started coverage of the legacy technology giant with a Buy rating and has a 61 price target. The consensus target is at 54.50.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL): Goldman Sachs started the oilfield services leader with a Buy rating and a 25 price target. The consensus price objective is at 22.84.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): optical care needs are rising and reopening trends are spurring a big catch-up on exams. Shares closed Thursday at 46.96 and have a consensus price target of 53.25.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!