Saturday, May 15, 2021
Investments

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BKR $CLDT $CSCO $HAL $EYE

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday 14 May, as follows:

Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE:BKR): Goldman Sachs started coverage of the oilfield services leader with a Buy rating and a 29 price target. The consensus price objective is at 27.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT): Stifel upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to 14.50. The consensus target is posted at 15.30.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): MKM Partners started coverage of the legacy technology giant with a Buy rating and has a 61 price target. The consensus target is at 54.50. 

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL): Goldman Sachs started the oilfield services leader with a Buy rating and a 25 price target. The consensus price objective is at 22.84.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): optical care needs are rising and reopening trends are spurring a big catch-up on exams. Shares closed Thursday at 46.96 and have a consensus price target of 53.25.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

