Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? This Company Offers a Wide Rance of Products under its Flagship Brand, Playboy

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) broke out on 9 March at 12.23 and confirmed on 13 May at 40.41. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 67/share.

The stock traded at 40.41 Thursday, within its 52-wk range of 9.85 – 63.04. It has a consensus price target of 47.25.

The Key support is at 36 and the resistance is light thru 61.63. Our Key technical indicators have turned Very Bullish long-term in here.

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through 3 segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content.

It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy.

It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators.

Plus, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms.

The company was founded in 1953 and is HQ’d in Los Angeles, California

