Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 27 April, as follows:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI): Gabelli raised the shares to Buy from Hold. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 9.18 – 27.22 and has a 26.25 consensus price objective.

Brunswick Corp. (NYSE:BC): Citigroup’s upgrade to Buy from Neutral included a price target hike to 125 from 94. The consensus target is at 105.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS): BofA Securities upgraded it to Buy from Neutral and has a 120 price target. The consensus target is at 115.29.

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT): Summit Insights upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold and have a 165 price target. The consensus target is at 149.33.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO): This company looks strong as it continues to expand and diversify its portfolio. Shares are trading pre-market Tesday at 43 and have a consensus price target of 44.17.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!