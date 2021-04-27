Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China’s blue-chip share index ended higher Tuesday. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.26%, while the Shanghai Composite index ended 0.04% higher at 3,442.61.

Japanese shares finished off Tuesday as a lot of corporate earnings failed to meet investors’ high expectations for strong profit recovery.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.46% to 28,991.89, while the broader TOPIX shed 0.76% to 1,903.55.

Australian shares closed lower Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s meeting and awaited cues from a big earnings week in the US.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.17% to close trade at 7,033.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.24% to 12,620.5.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 4:04am EDT 166.87 -1.21 -0.72% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:54am EDT 352.89 +0.55 +0.16% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:20am EDT 1,741.09 +20.69 +1.20% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 28,991.89 -134.34 -0.46% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,941.54 -11.29 -0.04% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:43am EDT 7,295.50 -12.30 -0.17% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,215.42 -2.11 -0.07% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,559.23 -0.30 -0.02% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,959.62 -5.20 -0.09% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,356.47 -32.91 -0.52% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,442.61 +1.45 +0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:35am EDT 48,944.14 +557.63 +1.15% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,606.68 -16.79 -1.03% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 26 Apr 2021 415.55 -0.11 -0.03%

