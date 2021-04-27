Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong
China’s blue-chip share index ended higher Tuesday. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.26%, while the Shanghai Composite index ended 0.04% higher at 3,442.61.
Japanese shares finished off Tuesday as a lot of corporate earnings failed to meet investors’ high expectations for strong profit recovery.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.46% to 28,991.89, while the broader TOPIX shed 0.76% to 1,903.55.
Australian shares closed lower Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s meeting and awaited cues from a big earnings week in the US.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.17% to close trade at 7,033.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.24% to 12,620.5.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|4:04am EDT
|166.87
|-1.21
|-0.72%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:54am EDT
|352.89
|+0.55
|+0.16%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:20am EDT
|1,741.09
|+20.69
|+1.20%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|28,991.89
|-134.34
|-0.46%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,941.54
|-11.29
|-0.04%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:43am EDT
|7,295.50
|-12.30
|-0.17%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,215.42
|-2.11
|-0.07%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,559.23
|-0.30
|-0.02%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,959.62
|-5.20
|-0.09%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,356.47
|-32.91
|-0.52%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,442.61
|+1.45
|+0.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:35am EDT
|48,944.14
|+557.63
|+1.15%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,606.68
|-16.79
|-1.03%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|26 Apr 2021
|415.55
|-0.11
|-0.03%
