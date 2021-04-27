12.6 C
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

By Paul Ebeling
0
42

#Asia-Pacific #stocks#Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China#HongKong

China’s blue-chip share index ended higher Tuesday. At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.26%, while the Shanghai Composite index ended 0.04% higher at 3,442.61.

Japanese shares finished off Tuesday as a lot of corporate earnings failed to meet investors’ high expectations for strong profit recovery.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.46% to 28,991.89, while the broader TOPIX shed 0.76% to 1,903.55.

Australian shares closed lower Tuesday ahead of the Fed’s meeting and awaited cues from a big earnings week in the US.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.17% to close trade at 7,033.8, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.24% to 12,620.5.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index4:04am EDT166.87-1.21-0.72%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:54am EDT352.89+0.55+0.16%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:20am EDT1,741.09+20.69+1.20%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT28,991.89-134.34-0.46%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,941.54-11.29-0.04%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:43am EDT7,295.50-12.30-0.17%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,215.42-2.11-0.07%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,559.23-0.30-0.02%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,959.62-5.20-0.09%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,356.47-32.91-0.52%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,442.61+1.45+0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:35am EDT48,944.14+557.63+1.15%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,606.68-16.79-1.03%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index26 Apr 2021415.55-0.11-0.03%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary.   

