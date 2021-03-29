Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BIT $KNX $LYFT $MOMO $NKLA

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 29 March

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded to a Buy rating from Hold at Jefferies. The 52-wk trading range is 31.60 – 41.58, and the consensus price target is at 43.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was resumed at Vertical Research with a Buy rating and a 62 price target. The 52-wk trading range is 29.31 – 47.44. Its consensus target price is at 51.56.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) was started with a Buy rating and an 85 price target at Vertical Research. The consensus target for the ride-sharing company is 66.22.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which also raised the price target to 19.30 from 16.10. The consensus target is 19.80.

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ:NKLA) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price target at Vertical Research. The consensus target for the EV company is 27.00

