Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China and Hong Kong stocks rose Monday as investors cheered latest data pointing to a robust economic recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index +0.8%, at 5,077.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,445.40. Leading the gainers, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 energy index rose 2.4% and 4%, respectively.

Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the 1st 2 months of Y 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic activity from the VirusCasedemic chaos early last year.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday on optimism around domestic corporate earnings and an economic recovery in the US.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.71% to close at 29,384.52, and the broader TOPIX rose 0.46% to close at 1,993,34.

Australian shares finished up Monday, The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 6,830.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.58% at 12,420.3,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 min

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:40am EDT174.27+0.78+0.45%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT342.64-0.36-0.10%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:54am EDT1,707.31+0.00+0.00%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,384.52+207.82+0.71%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,338.30+1.87+0.01%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:58am EDT7,036.40-26.70-0.38%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT3,036.04-4.97-0.16%
.SETISET Composite Index5:52am EDT1,583.89+9.03+0.57%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,166.82-28.74-0.46%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,607.78+63.15+0.96%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,435.30+16.97+0.50%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex26 Mar 202149,008.50+568.38+1.17%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,611.28+9.86+0.62%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Mar 2021406.64+10.24+2.58%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  , #AsiaPacific, #Australia, #China, #HongKong, #Japan

Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific