Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China and Hong Kong stocks rose Monday as investors cheered latest data pointing to a robust economic recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.
The CSI300 index +0.8%, at 5,077.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,445.40. Leading the gainers, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 energy index rose 2.4% and 4%, respectively.
Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the 1st 2 months of Y 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic activity from the VirusCasedemic chaos early last year.
Japanese shares closed higher Monday on optimism around domestic corporate earnings and an economic recovery in the US.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.71% to close at 29,384.52, and the broader TOPIX rose 0.46% to close at 1,993,34.
Australian shares finished up Monday, The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 6,830.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.58% at 12,420.3,
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 min
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:40am EDT
|174.27
|+0.78
|+0.45%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|342.64
|-0.36
|-0.10%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:54am EDT
|1,707.31
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,384.52
|+207.82
|+0.71%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,338.30
|+1.87
|+0.01%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:58am EDT
|7,036.40
|-26.70
|-0.38%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|3,036.04
|-4.97
|-0.16%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,583.89
|+9.03
|+0.57%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,166.82
|-28.74
|-0.46%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,607.78
|+63.15
|+0.96%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,435.30
|+16.97
|+0.50%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|26 Mar 2021
|49,008.50
|+568.38
|+1.17%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,611.28
|+9.86
|+0.62%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Mar 2021
|406.64
|+10.24
|+2.58%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - March 29, 2021
- Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - March 29, 2021
- Optimize Energy & Fight Fatigue - March 28, 2021