Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China and Hong Kong stocks rose Monday as investors cheered latest data pointing to a robust economic recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy.

The CSI300 index +0.8%, at 5,077.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% at 3,445.40. Leading the gainers, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 energy index rose 2.4% and 4%, respectively.

Annual profits at China’s industrial firms surged in the 1st 2 months of Y 2021, highlighting a rebound in the country’s manufacturing sector and a broad revival in economic activity from the VirusCasedemic chaos early last year.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday on optimism around domestic corporate earnings and an economic recovery in the US.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.71% to close at 29,384.52, and the broader TOPIX rose 0.46% to close at 1,993,34.

Australian shares finished up Monday, The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 6,830.40. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.58% at 12,420.3,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 min

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:40am EDT 174.27 +0.78 +0.45% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 342.64 -0.36 -0.10% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:54am EDT 1,707.31 +0.00 +0.00% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,384.52 +207.82 +0.71% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,338.30 +1.87 +0.01% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:58am EDT 7,036.40 -26.70 -0.38% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 3,036.04 -4.97 -0.16% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:52am EDT 1,583.89 +9.03 +0.57% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,166.82 -28.74 -0.46% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,607.78 +63.15 +0.96% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,435.30 +16.97 +0.50% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 26 Mar 2021 49,008.50 +568.38 +1.17% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,611.28 +9.86 +0.62% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Mar 2021 406.64 +10.24 +2.58%

