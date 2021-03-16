Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 16 March, as follows:

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which raised the price target to 90. The consensus target is at 76.

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 2.50 price target at HC Wainwright. The consensus target is 1.50,

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, and the firm raised the price target on the gaming giant to 50.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by Raymond James to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 30 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 7.93 – 29.53. It has a consensus price target of 29.42.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 126 price target. The consensus target is at 140.82.

