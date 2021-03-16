Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 16 March

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which raised the price target to 90. The consensus target is at 76.

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 2.50 price target at HC Wainwright. The consensus target is 1.50,

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, and the firm raised the price target on the gaming giant to 50.

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by Raymond James to Strong Buy from Outperform with a 30 price target. The stock trades in a 52-wk range of 7.93 – 29.53. It has a consensus price target of 29.42.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 126 price target. The consensus target is at 140.82.

