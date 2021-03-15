Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares closed lower Monday, with heavyweight consumer, healthcare and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell as much as 3% before ending down 2.2% to 5,035.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,419.95.
Japanese shares closed higher Monday as optimism around the passage of a massive US aid/relief/stimulus package boosted cyclical stocks.
The Nikkei share average + 0.17% to close at 29,766.97, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.91% to finish at 1,968.73.
Australian shares reversed to close higher Monday, as strong economic data from the country’s Top trading partner China buoyed sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.1% higher at 6,773.00, extending the benchmark’s 0.8% rise Friday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.3%to finish the session at 12,592.26.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|172.08
|+1.52
|+0.89%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:40am EDT
|347.95
|-2.31
|-0.66%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|8:19am EDT
|1,753.46
|-11.38
|-0.64%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|29,766.97
|+49.14
|+0.17%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|28,833.76
|+94.04
|+0.33%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:53am EDT
|7,019.10
|+4.50
|+0.06%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|3,045.71
|-8.68
|-0.28%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:58am EDT
|1,565.73
|-2.46
|-0.16%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|6,324.26
|-33.95
|-0.53%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,552.46
|-176.09
|-2.62%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,419.95
|-33.13
|-0.96%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:30am EDT
|50,395.08
|-397.00
|-0.78%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|14 Mar 2021
|1,620.92
|+5.23
|+0.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|14 Mar 2021
|392.77
|-1.63
|-0.41%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
