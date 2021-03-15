Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares closed lower Monday, with heavyweight consumer, healthcare and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell as much as 3% before ending down 2.2% to 5,035.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,419.95.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as optimism around the passage of a massive US aid/relief/stimulus package boosted cyclical stocks.

The Nikkei share average + 0.17% to close at 29,766.97, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.91% to finish at 1,968.73.

Australian shares reversed to close higher Monday, as strong economic data from the country’s Top trading partner China buoyed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.1% higher at 6,773.00, extending the benchmark’s 0.8% rise Friday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.3%to finish the session at 12,592.26.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 172.08 +1.52 +0.89% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:40am EDT 347.95 -2.31 -0.66% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 8:19am EDT 1,753.46 -11.38 -0.64% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 29,766.97 +49.14 +0.17% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 28,833.76 +94.04 +0.33% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:53am EDT 7,019.10 +4.50 +0.06% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 3,045.71 -8.68 -0.28% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:58am EDT 1,565.73 -2.46 -0.16% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 6,324.26 -33.95 -0.53% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,552.46 -176.09 -2.62% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,419.95 -33.13 -0.96% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:30am EDT 50,395.08 -397.00 -0.78% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 14 Mar 2021 1,620.92 +5.23 +0.32% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 14 Mar 2021 392.77 -1.63 -0.41%

