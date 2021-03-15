Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By

China shares closed lower Monday, with heavyweight consumer, healthcare and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell as much as 3% before ending down 2.2% to 5,035.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,419.95.

Japanese shares closed higher Monday as optimism around the passage of a massive US aid/relief/stimulus package boosted cyclical stocks.

The Nikkei share average + 0.17% to close at 29,766.97, while the broader TOPIX gained 0.91% to finish at 1,968.73.

Australian shares reversed to close higher Monday, as strong economic data from the country’s Top trading partner China buoyed sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.1% higher at 6,773.00, extending the benchmark’s 0.8% rise Friday. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.3%to finish the session at 12,592.26.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT172.08+1.52+0.89%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:40am EDT347.95-2.31-0.66%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index8:19am EDT1,753.46-11.38-0.64%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT29,766.97+49.14+0.17%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT28,833.76+94.04+0.33%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:53am EDT7,019.10+4.50+0.06%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT3,045.71-8.68-0.28%
.SETISET Composite Index5:58am EDT1,565.73-2.46-0.16%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT6,324.26-33.95-0.53%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,552.46-176.09-2.62%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,419.95-33.13-0.96%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:30am EDT50,395.08-397.00-0.78%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI14 Mar 20211,620.92+5.23+0.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Mar 2021392.77-1.63-0.41%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

 

