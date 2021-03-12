Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Below are our Buys for Friday, 12 March, as follows:

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was resumed in coverage with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs. The shares have traded in a wide 52-wek range of 0.55 – 65.25 and have a 58.56 consensus price objective.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 10 price target. That compares with a consensus for the home security giant of 10.28.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 117 price target at Berenberg. The consensus target is at 128.80.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 124 target price at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the energy giant is at111.41.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE:NIO) was started with a Buy rating and a 60 price target at Mizuho. The consensus target for the EV company is at 57.46.

