Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 12 March, as follows:

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) was resumed in coverage with a Buy rating at Goldman Sachs. The shares have traded in a wide 52-wek range of 0.55 – 65.25 and have a 58.56 consensus price objective.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 10 price target. That compares with a consensus for the home security giant of 10.28.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 117 price target at Berenberg. The consensus target is at 128.80.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 124 target price at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the energy giant is at111.41.

Nio Ltd. (NYSE:NIO) was started with a Buy rating and a 60 price target at Mizuho. The consensus target for the EV company is at 57.46.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

