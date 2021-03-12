Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares posted a wkly loss Friday as a conservative economic growth target sparked fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.
On the day, the blue-chip CSI300 index closed +0.4% at 5,146.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,453.08.
Japanese shares rose for a 4th session running Friday, as tech stocks bounced, while expectations that low interest rates and big fiscal spending would continue to support global economic growth kept investor sentiment supported.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.73% at 29,717.83. The broader TOPIX finished up 1.36% at 1,951.06. On the wk, the Nikkei and TOPIX gained nearly 3% each.
Australian shares finished higher Friday on hopes for a swifter global economic rebound as upbeat US jobs data painted a picture of recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose +0.8% at 6,766.80 by the close of trade, marking a gainer of the same margin for the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3% to finish the session at 12,426.77.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:44am EST
|170.56
|+2.24
|+1.33%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:59am EST
|350.26
|-6.46
|-1.81%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:33am EST
|1,766.99
|-11.28
|-0.63%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,717.83
|+506.19
|+1.73%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|28,739.72
|-645.89
|-2.20%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:55am EST
|7,014.60
|+61.70
|+0.89%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,054.39
|+40.69
|+1.35%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:46am EST
|1,568.19
|-6.94
|-0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,358.21
|+93.53
|+1.49%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|11 Mar 2021
|6,728.55
|+9.37
|+0.14%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,453.08
|+16.25
|+0.47%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:49am EST
|50,779.66
|-499.85
|-0.97%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|11 Mar 2021
|1,615.69
|-13.72
|-0.84%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|10 Mar 2021
|396.80
|+8.04
|+2.07%
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
