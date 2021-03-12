Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Friday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares posted a wkly loss Friday as a conservative economic growth target sparked fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

On the day, the blue-chip CSI300 index closed +0.4% at 5,146.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,453.08.

Japanese shares rose for a 4th session running Friday, as tech stocks bounced, while expectations that low interest rates and big fiscal spending would continue to support global economic growth kept investor sentiment supported.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.73% at 29,717.83. The broader TOPIX finished up 1.36% at 1,951.06. On the wk, the Nikkei and TOPIX gained nearly 3% each.

Australian shares finished higher Friday on hopes for a swifter global economic rebound as upbeat US jobs data painted a picture of recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose +0.8% at 6,766.80 by the close of trade, marking a gainer of the same margin for the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3% to finish the session at 12,426.77.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:44am EST170.56+2.24+1.33%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:59am EST350.26-6.46-1.81%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:33am EST1,766.99-11.28-0.63%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,717.83+506.19+1.73%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST28,739.72-645.89-2.20%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:55am EST7,014.60+61.70+0.89%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,054.39+40.69+1.35%
.SETISET Composite Index4:46am EST1,568.19-6.94-0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,358.21+93.53+1.49%
.PSIPSE Composite Index11 Mar 20216,728.55+9.37+0.14%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,453.08+16.25+0.47%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:49am EST50,779.66-499.85-0.97%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI11 Mar 20211,615.69-13.72-0.84%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index10 Mar 2021396.80+8.04+2.07%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  

