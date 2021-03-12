Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China shares posted a wkly loss Friday as a conservative economic growth target sparked fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

On the day, the blue-chip CSI300 index closed +0.4% at 5,146.38, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5% at 3,453.08.

Japanese shares rose for a 4th session running Friday, as tech stocks bounced, while expectations that low interest rates and big fiscal spending would continue to support global economic growth kept investor sentiment supported.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up 1.73% at 29,717.83. The broader TOPIX finished up 1.36% at 1,951.06. On the wk, the Nikkei and TOPIX gained nearly 3% each.

Australian shares finished higher Friday on hopes for a swifter global economic rebound as upbeat US jobs data painted a picture of recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose +0.8% at 6,766.80 by the close of trade, marking a gainer of the same margin for the wk. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3% to finish the session at 12,426.77.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:44am EST 170.56 +2.24 +1.33% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:59am EST 350.26 -6.46 -1.81% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:33am EST 1,766.99 -11.28 -0.63% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,717.83 +506.19 +1.73% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 28,739.72 -645.89 -2.20% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:55am EST 7,014.60 +61.70 +0.89% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,054.39 +40.69 +1.35% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:46am EST 1,568.19 -6.94 -0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,358.21 +93.53 +1.49% .PSI PSE Composite Index 11 Mar 2021 6,728.55 +9.37 +0.14% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,453.08 +16.25 +0.47% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:49am EST 50,779.66 -499.85 -0.97% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 11 Mar 2021 1,615.69 -13.72 -0.84% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 10 Mar 2021 396.80 +8.04 +2.07%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!