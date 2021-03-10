Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 10 March, as follows:

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was started at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a 1424 price target. The consensus target for the auto parts giant is 1406.44.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 30 price target at Stifel. The consensus target is at 27.75.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) was raised from Accumulate to Buy with a 37 price target at Johnson Rice. The consensus price is at 26.43. 

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research. The shares have traded in a range of 28.29 – 82.53. There is no consensus target as the company had a recent IPO.

Pure Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTG) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 27 price target. The consensus target is at 29.42.

