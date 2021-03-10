Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? The Focus is on Nat Gas and Crude Oil

#cash #bullish #buy

$SWN

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) broke out on 3 December 2020 at 3.00 and confirmed on 9 March at 3.87. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile buy rating with a 1 yr target price at 8.29/share.

The consensus target is at 4.50. The shares are trading at 3.88 pre-market Wednesday in NY.

The Key support is at 3.30 and the Key resistance is at $4.10, our overall technical analysis is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias long term.

Note: The 1 February gap has been filled.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments.

The company focuses on the development of unconventional nat gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

As of 31 December 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia.

The company’s estimated proved nat gas, Crude Oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 Bsfe of nat gas equivalent and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves.

It also engages in marketing of nat gas, Crude Oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of nat gas.

Southwestern Energy Company was founded in Y 1929 and is HQ’d in Spring, Texas.

