Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 8 March, as follows:

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 25 price target. The consensus target is just 20.79.

Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price objective at Hovde. The consensus target is at 20.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 15 price target at DA Davidson. That compares with a consensus target at 12.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was started at Jefferies with a Buy rating and an 89 price objective. The consensus target for the brokerage firm is 76.92. 

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 470 price target. The consensus target is at 464.69.

