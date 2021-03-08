Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Monday, 8 March, as follows:
Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was raised at Deutsche Bank from Hold to Buy with a 25 price target. The consensus target is just 20.79.
Capital Southwest Corp. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was started with a Buy rating and a 24 price objective at Hovde. The consensus target is at 20.
HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 15 price target at DA Davidson. That compares with a consensus target at 12.50.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was started at Jefferies with a Buy rating and an 89 price objective. The consensus target for the brokerage firm is 76.92.
Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 470 price target. The consensus target is at 464.69.
Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
