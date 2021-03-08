Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Asian shares broadly reversed to trade lower Monday as higher Crude Oil prices raised inflation worries, while Singapore and Malaysian stocks rose on local corporate news.

China stocks fell the most in more than 7 months Monday, as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.5% to 5,080.02, marking its worst day since 24 July 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,421.41.

Japanese shares ended lower Monday as some investors adjusted positions ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.42% to close at 28,743.25, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.14% to 1,893.58.

Australian shares finished higher Monday led by gains in heavyweight resource stocks on stronger commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to finish at 6,739.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to end the session at 12,085.18

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:44am EST165.58-0.26-0.16%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:49am EST342.35-10.86-3.07%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index3:49am EST1,765.34+7.59+0.43%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,743.25-121.07-0.42%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST28,540.83-557.46-1.92%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:40am EST6,971.60+28.60+0.41%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,996.11-30.15-1.00%
.SETISET Composite Index4:05am EST1,547.05+2.94+0.19%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,248.46-10.28-0.16%
.PSIPSE Composite Index7 Mar 20216,756.92-124.45-1.81%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,421.41-80.57-2.30%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:06am EST50,633.47+228.15+0.45%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI7 Mar 20211,611.81+11.69+0.73%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Mar 2021382.14+5.72+1.52%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

