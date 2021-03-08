Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Asian shares broadly reversed to trade lower Monday as higher Crude Oil prices raised inflation worries, while Singapore and Malaysian stocks rose on local corporate news.
China stocks fell the most in more than 7 months Monday, as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.5% to 5,080.02, marking its worst day since 24 July 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,421.41.
Japanese shares ended lower Monday as some investors adjusted positions ahead of the end of the fiscal year.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.42% to close at 28,743.25, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.14% to 1,893.58.
Australian shares finished higher Monday led by gains in heavyweight resource stocks on stronger commodity prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to finish at 6,739.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to end the session at 12,085.18
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 8 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:44am EST
|165.58
|-0.26
|-0.16%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:49am EST
|342.35
|-10.86
|-3.07%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|3:49am EST
|1,765.34
|+7.59
|+0.43%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,743.25
|-121.07
|-0.42%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|28,540.83
|-557.46
|-1.92%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:40am EST
|6,971.60
|+28.60
|+0.41%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,996.11
|-30.15
|-1.00%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:05am EST
|1,547.05
|+2.94
|+0.19%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,248.46
|-10.28
|-0.16%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|7 Mar 2021
|6,756.92
|-124.45
|-1.81%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,421.41
|-80.57
|-2.30%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:06am EST
|50,633.47
|+228.15
|+0.45%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|7 Mar 2021
|1,611.81
|+11.69
|+0.73%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Mar 2021
|382.14
|+5.72
|+1.52%
