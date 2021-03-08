Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Asian shares broadly reversed to trade lower Monday as higher Crude Oil prices raised inflation worries, while Singapore and Malaysian stocks rose on local corporate news.

China stocks fell the most in more than 7 months Monday, as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.5% to 5,080.02, marking its worst day since 24 July 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,421.41.

Japanese shares ended lower Monday as some investors adjusted positions ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.42% to close at 28,743.25, while the broader TOPIX edged down 0.14% to 1,893.58.

Australian shares finished higher Monday led by gains in heavyweight resource stocks on stronger commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to finish at 6,739.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to end the session at 12,085.18

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:44am EST 165.58 -0.26 -0.16% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:49am EST 342.35 -10.86 -3.07% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 3:49am EST 1,765.34 +7.59 +0.43% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,743.25 -121.07 -0.42% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 28,540.83 -557.46 -1.92% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:40am EST 6,971.60 +28.60 +0.41% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,996.11 -30.15 -1.00% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:05am EST 1,547.05 +2.94 +0.19% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,248.46 -10.28 -0.16% .PSI PSE Composite Index 7 Mar 2021 6,756.92 -124.45 -1.81% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,421.41 -80.57 -2.30% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:06am EST 50,633.47 +228.15 +0.45% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 7 Mar 2021 1,611.81 +11.69 +0.73% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Mar 2021 382.14 +5.72 +1.52%

