Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 19 February, as follows:

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was resumed at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a price target of 19. The consensus price target on the stock is 17.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) was initiated with a Buy rating at Needham. The firm’s price target on the stock is 75. The consensus price target on the stock is 70.50.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was started at Daiwa Securities with a Buy rating and price target of 140. The stock traded up about 2.6% at 88.24 Thursday in a 52-wk trading range of 31.13 – 89.22. The consensus price target on the shares is at 94.45.

Invitae Corp. (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann and the stock’s price target was lifted from 46.50 to 58. The consensus price target on the stock is 51.25.

Rapid7 Inc. (NYSE:RPD) was started with a Buy rating and a 110 target price at Stifel. The consensus target is at 100.85.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded from Underperform to Buy at BofA Securities. The price target at 90 was maintained. The consensus price target on the stock is 65.87.

