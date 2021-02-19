Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
Hong Kong shares finished higher Friday to deliver the 3rd weekly gain, underpinned by materials stocks, as investors cheered data from major economies pointing to a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.
The Hang Seng index ended 0.2% firmer at 30,644.73, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% at 12,106.77.
China’s blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end higher Friday, helped by gains in infrastructure and securities stocks.
The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.2% at 5,778.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% at 3,696.17.
For the holiday-shortened wk, CSI eased 0.5%, while SSEC firmed 1.1%.
Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Friday as profit-taking ahead of the weekend trumped optimism over a broad economic recovery, though the index gained for a third straight week.
The Nikkei fell 0.72% to 30,017.92 finishing the wk 1.69% higher.
The broader TOPIX slipped 0.67% to 1,928.95 and was down 0.25% on the wk.
Australian shares had their worst session in 3 wks on Friday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.34% to 6,793.8. The benchmark was off 0.19% on the wk.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.67% lower to 12,548.63 marking its 4th wk running of losses.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
