Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Hong Kong shares finished higher Friday to deliver the 3rd weekly gain, underpinned by materials stocks, as investors cheered data from major economies pointing to a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 chaos.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.2% firmer at 30,644.73, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% at 12,106.77.

China’s blue-chip index recouped earlier losses to end higher Friday, helped by gains in infrastructure and securities stocks.

The blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.2% at 5,778.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% at 3,696.17.

For the holiday-shortened wk, CSI eased 0.5%, while SSEC firmed 1.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped on Friday as profit-taking ahead of the weekend trumped optimism over a broad economic recovery, though the index gained for a third straight week.

The Nikkei fell 0.72% to 30,017.92 finishing the wk 1.69% higher.

The broader TOPIX slipped 0.67% to 1,928.95 and was down 0.25% on the wk.

Australian shares had their worst session in 3 wks on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.34% to 6,793.8. The benchmark was off 0.19% on the wk.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.67% lower to 12,548.63 marking its 4th wk running of losses.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

N/A

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

  #AsiaPacific, #China

Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific