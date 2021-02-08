Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 8 February, as follows:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with a 32 price target at B Riley Securities. The posted consensus target is 25.50.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett, which raised the price target on the coffee purveyor to 120. The consensus is 108.23.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 55 price target. The consensus target is at 23.45

Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE:ZG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also raised the price target to 200. The consensus target is at 141.25.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): now may be the time to buy the stock again after its 35% fall since October. Shares have a consensus price target of 469.80.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!