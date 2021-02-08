Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$BPRN $SBUX $TDC $ZG $ZM

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Monday, 8 February, as follows:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded from Neutral to Buy with a 32 price target at B Riley Securities. The posted consensus target is 25.50.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett, which raised the price target on the coffee purveyor to 120. The consensus is 108.23.

Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 55 price target. The consensus target is at 23.45

Zillow Group Inc. (NYSE:ZG) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which also raised the price target to 200. The consensus target is at 141.25.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): now may be the time to buy the stock again after its 35% fall since October. Shares have a consensus price target of 469.80.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #analysts, #avoid, #Bullish, #buy, #Buys, #heffx, #hold, #research, #sell, #stocks, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys