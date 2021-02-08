Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Australian shares advanced Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% at 6,880.7. New Zealand markets closed for a public holiday.

Japanese shares rose Monday, with both Nikkei and Topix hitting 30-yr highs, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor confidence for an economic recovery from casedemic lows.

The Nikkei share average spiked 2.12% at 29,388.50, the highest mark since August 1990, while the broader Topix rose 1.75% at 1,923.95, the highest mark since June 1991.

China stocks finished higher Monday as the country reported no new local cases of the coronavirus and investors cheered Beijing’s latest reform measures for the stock market.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% at 5,564.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% at 3,532.45.

Leading the gainers, the CSI300 materials index jumped 5.3% and the CSI300 healthcare index added 2.4%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 168.32 +2.85 +1.72% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 370.02 +1.13 +0.31% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,740.50 +22.64 +1.32% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,388.50 +609.31 +2.12% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,319.47 +30.79 +0.11% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:10am EST 7,160.80 +47.90 +0.67% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,091.24 -29.39 -0.94% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:52am EST 1,516.43 +19.82 +1.32% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,208.87 +57.14 +0.93% .PSI PSE Composite Index 7 Feb 2021 7,024.48 +5.30 +0.08% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,532.45 +36.11 +1.03% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:11am EST 51,348.77 +617.14 +1.22% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 7 Feb 2021 1,573.33 -5.30 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 7 Feb 2021 329.33 -9.66 -2.85%

