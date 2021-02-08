Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares advanced Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% at 6,880.7. New Zealand markets closed for a public holiday.

Japanese shares rose Monday, with both Nikkei and Topix hitting 30-yr highs, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor confidence for an economic recovery from casedemic lows.

The Nikkei share average spiked 2.12% at 29,388.50, the highest mark since August 1990, while the broader Topix rose 1.75% at 1,923.95, the highest mark since June 1991.

China stocks finished higher Monday as the country reported no new local cases of the coronavirus and investors cheered Beijing’s latest reform measures for the stock market.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% at 5,564.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% at 3,532.45.

Leading the gainers, the CSI300 materials index jumped 5.3% and the CSI300 healthcare index added 2.4%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST168.32+2.85+1.72%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST370.02+1.13+0.31%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,740.50+22.64+1.32%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,388.50+609.31+2.12%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,319.47+30.79+0.11%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:10am EST7,160.80+47.90+0.67%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,091.24-29.39-0.94%
.SETISET Composite Index4:52am EST1,516.43+19.82+1.32%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,208.87+57.14+0.93%
.PSIPSE Composite Index7 Feb 20217,024.48+5.30+0.08%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,532.45+36.11+1.03%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:11am EST51,348.77+617.14+1.22%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI7 Feb 20211,573.33-5.30-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index7 Feb 2021329.33-9.66-2.85%

