Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares advanced Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6% at 6,880.7. New Zealand markets closed for a public holiday.
Japanese shares rose Monday, with both Nikkei and Topix hitting 30-yr highs, as strong corporate earnings lifted investor confidence for an economic recovery from casedemic lows.
The Nikkei share average spiked 2.12% at 29,388.50, the highest mark since August 1990, while the broader Topix rose 1.75% at 1,923.95, the highest mark since June 1991.
China stocks finished higher Monday as the country reported no new local cases of the coronavirus and investors cheered Beijing’s latest reform measures for the stock market.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% at 5,564.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% at 3,532.45.
Leading the gainers, the CSI300 materials index jumped 5.3% and the CSI300 healthcare index added 2.4%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 8 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|168.32
|+2.85
|+1.72%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|370.02
|+1.13
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,740.50
|+22.64
|+1.32%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,388.50
|+609.31
|+2.12%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,319.47
|+30.79
|+0.11%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:10am EST
|7,160.80
|+47.90
|+0.67%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,091.24
|-29.39
|-0.94%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:52am EST
|1,516.43
|+19.82
|+1.32%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,208.87
|+57.14
|+0.93%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|7 Feb 2021
|7,024.48
|+5.30
|+0.08%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,532.45
|+36.11
|+1.03%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:11am EST
|51,348.77
|+617.14
|+1.22%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|7 Feb 2021
|1,573.33
|-5.30
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|7 Feb 2021
|329.33
|-9.66
|-2.85%
