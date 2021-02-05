#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet
Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.
These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.
Below are our Buys for Friday, 5 February, as follows:
Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which has a 250 price target. The consensus target is at 203.33/share.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): it is time to take another look at Apple after its record Quarter. Shares closed Thursday at 137.39 and have a consensus price target of 150.19.
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 132 price target. The consensus target for the retail giant is 121.94.
FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, where the analysts have set a 28 target for the cybersecurity company. The consensus target is at 22.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 41 price target at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the pharmaceutical leader is in line at 41.14. The shares closed Thursday at 34.89.
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - February 5, 2021
- Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - February 5, 2021
- Risk Behavior: Do I, or Don’t I? - February 5, 2021