Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ALGT $AAPL $BBY $FEYE $PFE

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 5 February, as follows:

Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) was raised to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which has a 250 price target. The consensus target is at 203.33/share.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): it is time to take another look at Apple after its record Quarter. Shares closed Thursday at 137.39 and have a consensus price target of 150.19.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 132 price target. The consensus target for the retail giant is 121.94.

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) was raised to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities, where the analysts have set a 28 target for the cybersecurity company. The consensus target is at 22.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 41 price target at DZ Bank. The consensus target for the pharmaceutical leader is in line at 41.14. The shares closed Thursday at 34.89.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  #analysts, #avoid, #Bullish, #buy, #Buys, #heffx, #hold, #research, #sell, #stocks, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys