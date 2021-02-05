Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks ended higher on the wk Friday, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% at 5,483.41, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,496.33.

On the wk, CSI300 climbed 2.5%, the SSEC inched up 0.4%.

Japanese shares ended more than 1% higher Friday, following Wall Street’s rally overnight, driven by upbeat earnings from domestic firms.

Nikkei share average jumped 1.54% at 28,779.19. The broader Topix gained 1.38% at 1,890.95.

Australian shares ended higher Friday, posting their best wkly jump in more than 3 months, led by gains in financials after the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated extending a supportive monetary policy for as long as needed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.1% higher at 6,840.5 and posted a weekly gainer of 3.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.48% at 13,053.87.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 165.47 +2.20 +1.35% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 368.89 -0.02 -0.01% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:55am EST 1,718.53 -1.66 -0.10% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,779.19 +437.24 +1.54% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,288.68 +175.18 +0.60% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:28am EST 7,112.90 +75.00 +1.07% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,120.63 +33.08 +1.07% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:48am EST 1,496.61 +13.63 +0.92% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,151.73 +44.51 +0.73% .PSI PSE Composite Index 4 Feb 2021 7,019.18 +115.43 +1.67% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,496.33 -5.53 -0.16% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:10am EST 50,731.63 +117.34 +0.23% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4 Feb 2021 1,578.63 -6.27 -0.40% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Feb 2021 338.99 +8.03 +2.43%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!