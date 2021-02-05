Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended higher on the wk Friday, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% at 5,483.41, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,496.33.

On the wk, CSI300 climbed 2.5%, the SSEC inched up 0.4%.

Japanese shares ended more than 1% higher Friday, following Wall Street’s rally overnight, driven by upbeat earnings from domestic firms.

Nikkei share average jumped 1.54% at 28,779.19. The broader Topix gained 1.38% at 1,890.95.

Australian shares ended higher Friday, posting their best wkly jump in more than 3 months, led by gains in financials after the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated extending a supportive monetary policy for as long as needed.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.1% higher at 6,840.5 and posted a weekly gainer of 3.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.48% at 13,053.87.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST165.47+2.20+1.35%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST368.89-0.02-0.01%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:55am EST1,718.53-1.66-0.10%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,779.19+437.24+1.54%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,288.68+175.18+0.60%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:28am EST7,112.90+75.00+1.07%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,120.63+33.08+1.07%
.SETISET Composite Index4:48am EST1,496.61+13.63+0.92%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,151.73+44.51+0.73%
.PSIPSE Composite Index4 Feb 20217,019.18+115.43+1.67%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,496.33-5.53-0.16%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:10am EST50,731.63+117.34+0.23%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4 Feb 20211,578.63-6.27-0.40%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Feb 2021338.99+8.03+2.43%

