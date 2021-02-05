Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks ended higher on the wk Friday, as investors found support from a continued economic recovery.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2% at 5,483.41, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2% to 3,496.33.
On the wk, CSI300 climbed 2.5%, the SSEC inched up 0.4%.
Japanese shares ended more than 1% higher Friday, following Wall Street’s rally overnight, driven by upbeat earnings from domestic firms.
Nikkei share average jumped 1.54% at 28,779.19. The broader Topix gained 1.38% at 1,890.95.
Australian shares ended higher Friday, posting their best wkly jump in more than 3 months, led by gains in financials after the Reserve Bank of Australia reiterated extending a supportive monetary policy for as long as needed.
The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 1.1% higher at 6,840.5 and posted a weekly gainer of 3.5%. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.48% at 13,053.87.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 5 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|165.47
|+2.20
|+1.35%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|368.89
|-0.02
|-0.01%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:55am EST
|1,718.53
|-1.66
|-0.10%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,779.19
|+437.24
|+1.54%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,288.68
|+175.18
|+0.60%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:28am EST
|7,112.90
|+75.00
|+1.07%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,120.63
|+33.08
|+1.07%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:48am EST
|1,496.61
|+13.63
|+0.92%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,151.73
|+44.51
|+0.73%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|4 Feb 2021
|7,019.18
|+115.43
|+1.67%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,496.33
|-5.53
|-0.16%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:10am EST
|50,731.63
|+117.34
|+0.23%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4 Feb 2021
|1,578.63
|-6.27
|-0.40%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Feb 2021
|338.99
|+8.03
|+2.43%
