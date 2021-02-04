Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CMCSA $CROX $STWD $MMM

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 4 February, as follows:

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Cowen, which raised the price target to 60. That is in line with the 59.21 consensus target.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX): this footwear maker is seeing big growth as people still want to find comfort in uncomfortable times. Shares have a consensus price target at 83.50.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was started with a Buy rating with a 21 price target at BTIG Research. The consensus target is lower at 19.57.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was raised at Stifel from Hold to Buy with a 3 price target. It has a 2 consensus target, and and is trading at 2.30 pre-market Thursday in NY.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) was raised to Buy from Hold at Argus. The industrial giant has traded in a 52-wk range of 114.04 – 187.27 and has a consensus target price of 182.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!