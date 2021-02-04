Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finished lower Thursday on signs of liquidity tension ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.44% to 3,501.86, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21% to 5,473.95.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.72%.

Japanese shares snapped a 3-day winning streak Thursday. The Nikkei declined 1.06% to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix dipped 0.32% to 1,865.12.

Australian shares also snapped a 3-day winning streak to finish lower Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower to 6,765.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.8% lower to 12,992.14

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST163.27-0.54-0.33%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST368.91-2.07-0.56%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:57am EST1,719.59+12.80+0.75%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,341.95-304.55-1.06%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,113.50-193.96-0.66%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:47am EST7,037.90-53.00-0.75%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,087.55-42.13-1.35%
.SETISET Composite Index4:49am EST1,482.98+1.23+0.08%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,107.22+29.47+0.48%
.PSIPSE Composite Index3 Feb 20216,903.75+44.29+0.65%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,501.86-15.45-0.44%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:12am EST50,614.29+358.54+0.71%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI3 Feb 20211,584.90+1.91+0.12%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index3 Feb 2021330.96+1.56+0.47%

