Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finished lower Thursday on signs of liquidity tension ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.44% to 3,501.86, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21% to 5,473.95.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.72%.
Japanese shares snapped a 3-day winning streak Thursday. The Nikkei declined 1.06% to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix dipped 0.32% to 1,865.12.
Australian shares also snapped a 3-day winning streak to finish lower Thursday.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower to 6,765.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.8% lower to 12,992.14
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 4 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|163.27
|-0.54
|-0.33%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|368.91
|-2.07
|-0.56%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:57am EST
|1,719.59
|+12.80
|+0.75%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,341.95
|-304.55
|-1.06%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,113.50
|-193.96
|-0.66%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:47am EST
|7,037.90
|-53.00
|-0.75%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,087.55
|-42.13
|-1.35%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:49am EST
|1,482.98
|+1.23
|+0.08%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,107.22
|+29.47
|+0.48%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|3 Feb 2021
|6,903.75
|+44.29
|+0.65%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,501.86
|-15.45
|-0.44%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:12am EST
|50,614.29
|+358.54
|+0.71%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|3 Feb 2021
|1,584.90
|+1.91
|+0.12%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|3 Feb 2021
|330.96
|+1.56
|+0.47%
