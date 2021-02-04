Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks finished lower Thursday on signs of liquidity tension ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.44% to 3,501.86, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21% to 5,473.95.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.72%.

Japanese shares snapped a 3-day winning streak Thursday. The Nikkei declined 1.06% to 28,341.95, while the broader Topix dipped 0.32% to 1,865.12.

Australian shares also snapped a 3-day winning streak to finish lower Thursday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% lower to 6,765.5. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.8% lower to 12,992.14

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 4 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 163.27 -0.54 -0.33% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 368.91 -2.07 -0.56% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:57am EST 1,719.59 +12.80 +0.75% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,341.95 -304.55 -1.06% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,113.50 -193.96 -0.66% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:47am EST 7,037.90 -53.00 -0.75% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,087.55 -42.13 -1.35% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:49am EST 1,482.98 +1.23 +0.08% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,107.22 +29.47 +0.48% .PSI PSE Composite Index 3 Feb 2021 6,903.75 +44.29 +0.65% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,501.86 -15.45 -0.44% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:12am EST 50,614.29 +358.54 +0.71% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 3 Feb 2021 1,584.90 +1.91 +0.12% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 3 Feb 2021 330.96 +1.56 +0.47%

