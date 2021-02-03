Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 3 February, as follows:

Avaya Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) saw its target price raised to 26 from 23 at Goldman Sachs, which has a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is 23.20.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was started at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a 19 target. A consensus price target has not been set yet. The stock is trading at 14.10 pre-market Wednesday in NY.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 96. The posted consensus target is 80.01.

On Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:ON) saw its target price raised to 43 from 38 at Goldman Sachs, which has a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is 38.24.

Phantom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was started with a Buy rating at Guggenheim, which has a 60 target price. The consensus target is just 51.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was started with a Buy rating at Truist Securities, which has a 25 price target. The consensus target is 21.25

