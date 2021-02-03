Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AVYA $CLOV $DELL $ON $PHAT $SWCH

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 3 February, as follows:

Avaya Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AVYA) saw its target price raised to 26 from 23 at Goldman Sachs, which has a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is 23.20.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was started at Citigroup with a Buy rating and a 19 target. A consensus price target has not been set yet. The stock is trading at 14.10 pre-market Wednesday in NY.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which raised the price target to 96. The posted consensus target is 80.01.

On Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:ON) saw its target price raised to 43 from 38 at Goldman Sachs, which has a Buy rating on the stock. The consensus target is 38.24.

Phantom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was started with a Buy rating at Guggenheim, which has a 60 target price. The consensus target is just 51.

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was started with a Buy rating at Truist Securities, which has a 25 price target. The consensus target is 21.25

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  

  #analysts, #avoid, #Bullish, #buy, #Buys, #heffx, #hold, #research, #sell, #stocks, #WallStreet

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
  2. Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys