Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower Wednesday, as profit-taking in tech stocks outweighed gains in automakers on expectations of strong sales growth this year.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.46% to 3,517.31 and the blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.29%. The CSI300 IT index lost 3.4%, while the STAR50 index tracking Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Board, fell 1.9%.

 Japanese shares ended higher Wednesday, with transport stocks leading gains, as Wall Street’s tech-driven rally overnight and strong domestic earnings forecasts boosted market sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 1% at 28,646.50, while the broader Topix jumped 1.3% at 1,871.09.

Australian shares ended higher Wednesday, with financials leading gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed it will hold rates at record low levels for several years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% higher at 6,824.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was + 0.4% at 13,091.21

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:40am EST163.81+2.11+1.30%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:40am EST370.98+2.65+0.72%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:28am EST1,706.79+16.47+0.97%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,646.50+284.33+1.00%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST29,307.46+58.76+0.20%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:59am EST7,090.90+63.40+0.90%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST3,129.68+32.87+1.06%
.SETISET Composite Index4:47am EST1,481.75-4.50-0.30%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,077.75+33.90+0.56%
.PSIPSE Composite Index2 Feb 20216,859.46-8.42-0.12%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,517.31-16.38-0.46%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:45am EST50,255.75+458.03+0.92%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2 Feb 20211,582.99+2.50+0.16%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index2 Feb 2021329.40+17.33+5.55%

