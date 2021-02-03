Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China shares finished lower Wednesday, as profit-taking in tech stocks outweighed gains in automakers on expectations of strong sales growth this year.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.46% to 3,517.31 and the blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.29%. The CSI300 IT index lost 3.4%, while the STAR50 index tracking Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Board, fell 1.9%.
Japanese shares ended higher Wednesday, with transport stocks leading gains, as Wall Street’s tech-driven rally overnight and strong domestic earnings forecasts boosted market sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 1% at 28,646.50, while the broader Topix jumped 1.3% at 1,871.09.
Australian shares ended higher Wednesday, with financials leading gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed it will hold rates at record low levels for several years.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% higher at 6,824.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was + 0.4% at 13,091.21
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 3 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:40am EST
|163.81
|+2.11
|+1.30%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:40am EST
|370.98
|+2.65
|+0.72%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:28am EST
|1,706.79
|+16.47
|+0.97%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,646.50
|+284.33
|+1.00%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|29,307.46
|+58.76
|+0.20%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:59am EST
|7,090.90
|+63.40
|+0.90%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|3,129.68
|+32.87
|+1.06%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:47am EST
|1,481.75
|-4.50
|-0.30%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,077.75
|+33.90
|+0.56%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|2 Feb 2021
|6,859.46
|-8.42
|-0.12%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,517.31
|-16.38
|-0.46%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:45am EST
|50,255.75
|+458.03
|+0.92%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|2 Feb 2021
|1,582.99
|+2.50
|+0.16%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|2 Feb 2021
|329.40
|+17.33
|+5.55%
