Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower Wednesday, as profit-taking in tech stocks outweighed gains in automakers on expectations of strong sales growth this year.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.46% to 3,517.31 and the blue-chip CSI300 index shed 0.29%. The CSI300 IT index lost 3.4%, while the STAR50 index tracking Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR Board, fell 1.9%.

Japanese shares ended higher Wednesday, with transport stocks leading gains, as Wall Street’s tech-driven rally overnight and strong domestic earnings forecasts boosted market sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 1% at 28,646.50, while the broader Topix jumped 1.3% at 1,871.09.

Australian shares ended higher Wednesday, with financials leading gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed it will hold rates at record low levels for several years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9% higher at 6,824.6. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was + 0.4% at 13,091.21

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 February 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:40am EST 163.81 +2.11 +1.30% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:40am EST 370.98 +2.65 +0.72% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:28am EST 1,706.79 +16.47 +0.97% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,646.50 +284.33 +1.00% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 29,307.46 +58.76 +0.20% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:59am EST 7,090.90 +63.40 +0.90% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 3,129.68 +32.87 +1.06% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:47am EST 1,481.75 -4.50 -0.30% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,077.75 +33.90 +0.56% .PSI PSE Composite Index 2 Feb 2021 6,859.46 -8.42 -0.12% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,517.31 -16.38 -0.46% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:45am EST 50,255.75 +458.03 +0.92% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2 Feb 2021 1,582.99 +2.50 +0.16% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 2 Feb 2021 329.40 +17.33 +5.55%

