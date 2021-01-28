Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 28 January, as follows:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which also raised the target price to 90. The consensus target is 68.95.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Nomura. The shares have traded in a 52-wk range of 1.73 – 9.88, and have a consensus price objective at 6.96.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup, which raised the price target on the retailer to 56. The consensus target is at 37.60.

Texas Instruments Inc. (NYSE:TXN) was raised to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights. The venerable chip maker has traded in a 52-wk range of 93.09 – 175.47, and it has a consensus price target at 165.74.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) was raised at JPMorgan from Neutral to Buy with a 205 price objective. That compares to the 179.13 consensus target.

Wendy’s Co. (NYSE:WEN) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank, which also raised the price target on the fast-food giant to 25. The consensus target is in line at 25.06.

