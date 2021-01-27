Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 27 January, as follows:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which also lifted the price target to 43. The consensus target is at 49.69.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Janney, which has set a 63 price target. The consensus target is at 52.73.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 260 price objective at Loop Capital. The consensus target is at 237.62.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which has a 65 price target. The consensus target is at 60.67.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was resumed in coverage at Raymond James with a Strong Buy rating and a 235 price target. The posted consensus target for the legacy software is 244.25.

