Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 27 January, as follows:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel, which also lifted the price target to 43. The consensus target is at 49.69.

Citizens Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Janney, which has set a 63 price target. The consensus target is at 52.73.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 260 price objective at Loop Capital. The consensus target is at 237.62.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs, which has a 65 price target. The consensus target is at 60.67.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was resumed in coverage at Raymond James with a Strong Buy rating and a 235 price target. The posted consensus target for the legacy software is 244.25.

