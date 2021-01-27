Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks
China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with banking and manufacturing shares leading the gainers, as upbeat industrial data suggested a sustained recovery while the manufacturing sector rapidly emerged from its COVID-19 slump.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.11% at 3,573.34, shrugging off concerns that policy makers would shift to a tighter stance to cool gains in share prices.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.27%, with its banking sector sub-index higher by 1.41%, and the industrial sub-index jumped 2.07%.
Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.31% higher at 28,635.21, and the broader Topix gained 0.65% at 1,860.07
Aussie shares closed lower Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a record-low underlying inflation in the last Quarter signaled a possible retention of the accommodative policy stance by the country’s central bank.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% lower to 6,780.6, pulling back from a 11-month high marked Monday. Tuesday markets were closed for a public holiday.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% higher to settle at 13,374.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:39am EST
|162.80
|+1.10
|+0.68%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|3:59am EST
|365.78
|-1.66
|-0.45%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:06am EST
|1,619.59
|-30.97
|-1.88%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|28,635.21
|+89.03
|+0.31%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|29,297.53
|-93.73
|-0.32%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:26am EST
|7,060.20
|-51.20
|-0.72%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|3,122.56
|-17.75
|-0.57%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:19am EST
|1,502.40
|-10.43
|-0.69%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,109.17
|-31.00
|-0.50%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|26 Jan 2021
|6,863.61
|-113.55
|-1.63%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,573.34
|+3.91
|+0.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:22am EST
|47,461.13
|-886.46
|-1.83%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|26 Jan 2021
|1,580.62
|+5.31
|+0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|25 Jan 2021
|348.27
|-13.53
|-3.74%
