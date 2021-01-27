Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with banking and manufacturing shares leading the gainers, as upbeat industrial data suggested a sustained recovery while the manufacturing sector rapidly emerged from its COVID-19 slump.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.11% at 3,573.34, shrugging off concerns that policy makers would shift to a tighter stance to cool gains in share prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.27%, with its banking sector sub-index higher by 1.41%, and the industrial sub-index jumped 2.07%.

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.31% higher at 28,635.21, and the broader Topix gained 0.65% at 1,860.07

Aussie shares closed lower Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a record-low underlying inflation in the last Quarter signaled a possible retention of the accommodative policy stance by the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% lower to 6,780.6, pulling back from a 11-month high marked Monday. Tuesday markets were closed for a public holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% higher to settle at 13,374.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:39am EST 162.80 +1.10 +0.68% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 3:59am EST 365.78 -1.66 -0.45% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:06am EST 1,619.59 -30.97 -1.88% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 28,635.21 +89.03 +0.31% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 29,297.53 -93.73 -0.32% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:26am EST 7,060.20 -51.20 -0.72% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 3,122.56 -17.75 -0.57% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:19am EST 1,502.40 -10.43 -0.69% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,109.17 -31.00 -0.50% .PSI PSE Composite Index 26 Jan 2021 6,863.61 -113.55 -1.63% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,573.34 +3.91 +0.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:22am EST 47,461.13 -886.46 -1.83% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 26 Jan 2021 1,580.62 +5.31 +0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 25 Jan 2021 348.27 -13.53 -3.74%

