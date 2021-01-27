Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China stocks finished higher Wednesday, with banking and manufacturing shares leading the gainers, as upbeat industrial data suggested a sustained recovery while the manufacturing sector rapidly emerged from its COVID-19 slump.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.11% at 3,573.34, shrugging off concerns that policy makers would shift to a tighter stance to cool gains in share prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.27%, with its banking sector sub-index higher by 1.41%, and the industrial sub-index jumped 2.07%. 

Japanese stocks ended higher Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.31% higher at 28,635.21, and the broader Topix gained 0.65% at 1,860.07

Aussie shares closed lower Wednesday, dragged lower by losses in the resources sector, while a record-low underlying inflation in the last Quarter signaled a possible retention of the accommodative policy stance by the country’s central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.7% lower to 6,780.6, pulling back from a 11-month high marked Monday. Tuesday markets were closed for a public holiday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.4% higher to settle at 13,374.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 January 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:39am EST162.80+1.10+0.68%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index3:59am EST365.78-1.66-0.45%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:06am EST1,619.59-30.97-1.88%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST28,635.21+89.03+0.31%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST29,297.53-93.73-0.32%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:26am EST7,060.20-51.20-0.72%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST3,122.56-17.75-0.57%
.SETISET Composite Index4:19am EST1,502.40-10.43-0.69%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,109.17-31.00-0.50%
.PSIPSE Composite Index26 Jan 20216,863.61-113.55-1.63%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,573.34+3.91+0.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:22am EST47,461.13-886.46-1.83%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI26 Jan 20211,580.62+5.31+0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index25 Jan 2021348.27-13.53-3.74%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  

