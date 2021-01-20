Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CRPI $DLR $LLY $EMR $EQIX $SO

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Wednesday, 20 January, as follows:

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CRPI): this luxury retailer is well positioned as The China Virus chaos continues to have an impact on the economy. Shares have a consensus price target of 40.81.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was raised at Raymond James from Outperform to Strong Buy with a 175 price objective. The consensus target is 165.45. The shares closed Tuesday at 137.99.

Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho, which also lifted the price target for the pharmaceutical giant to 222. The consensus target is 185.88. The stock was last seen on Tuesday at 198.48.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) was raised at Goldman Sachs from Neutral to Buy with a 97 price target. The consensus target for the industrial leader is 84.25, and the shares ended Tuesday’s trading at 83.43.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James, which boosted the price target for the data center giant to 835. That compares with a higher 844.50 consensus target.

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) was raised at BofA Securities from Neutral to Buy with a 64 price target. The consensus target for the utility company is 63.47, and the last trade Tuesday was at 61.06

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!