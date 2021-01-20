Google’s Ethical AI Division Investigating Sharing of Sensitive Documents

#Google has suspended the corporate account of Margaret Mitchell, a lead on its ethical AI team, claiming she downloaded and shared sensitive documents with external accounts.

A Google spokesperson confirmed late on Tuesday that Mitchell’s corporate access, including her work email, had been locked.

The news was first reported by Dr. Timnit Gebru, who previously co-led Google’s ethical AI division with Mitchell and left the company in December after she said she was fired.”[Margaret’s] not fired **yet**. But apparently they’ve told her she will be locked out for at least a few days,” tweeted Gebru on Tuesday. A current employee, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not permitted to talk to the press, also told Business Insider that Mitchell had been reprimanded by management, but not fired.

A Google spokesperson confirmed Mitchell had been locked out of her corporate account and claimed it was because she had shared “thousands” of files with external accounts.

