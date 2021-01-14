Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street's Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 14 January, as follows:

Acadia Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:AKR) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 17 price target. The posted consensus target is 16.08.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Roth Capital, which also lifted the price target to 130. The 90.86 consensus is less than Wednesday’s 99.38 closing print.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 415 price target. The consensus target is at 370.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 690 price objective at Benchmark. That compares with a 662.04 consensus target.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was raised at Jefferies from Neutral to Buy with a 250 price target. The consensus target is set at 231.94. The shares closed trading on Wednesday at 209.35.

