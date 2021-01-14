Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AKR $AMBA $MA $REGN $V

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 14 January, as follows:

Acadia Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:AKR) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 17 price target. The posted consensus target is 16.08.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) was raised to Buy from Neutral at Roth Capital, which also lifted the price target to 130. The 90.86 consensus is less than Wednesday’s 99.38 closing print.

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) was raised at Jefferies from Hold to Buy with a 415 price target. The consensus target is at 370.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 690 price objective at Benchmark. That compares with a 662.04 consensus target.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was raised at Jefferies from Neutral to Buy with a 250 price target. The consensus target is set at 231.94. The shares closed trading on Wednesday at 209.35.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!